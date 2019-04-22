Cambridge Trust Co. Has $30.98 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.66.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

