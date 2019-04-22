Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 4,289 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $440,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

NVS stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

