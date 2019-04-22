Camber Energy (CEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,262,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 2,001,828 shares.The stock last traded at $0.36 and had previously closed at $0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camber Energy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154,255 shares during the last quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

