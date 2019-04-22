Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 5,301 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 81.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,514,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,905. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.22 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

