Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,271,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,636 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,308,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 330,782 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of CZR opened at $9.56 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $444,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

