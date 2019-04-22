Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. People’s United Financial comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $111,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 180,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.16.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

