Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.73. 1,044,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,876,172. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

