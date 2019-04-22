Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,290,226 shares of company stock worth $49,311,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

