Buckle Inc (BKE) Director Robert Erle Campbell Sells 2,000 Shares

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,464 shares in the company, valued at $578,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BKE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,272. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $939.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Buckle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Buckle by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,065 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/buckle-inc-bke-director-robert-erle-campbell-sells-2000-shares.html.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.