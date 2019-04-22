Buckle (BKE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.47. Buckle has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.55 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Buckle by 76.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 233.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

