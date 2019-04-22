BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BT.A. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BT Group – CLASS A to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

LON BT.A opened at GBX 229.85 ($3.00) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.