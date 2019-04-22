Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $38.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

