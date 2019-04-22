Brookstone Capital Management Buys 908 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $495,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $777,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,784,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and sold 87,790 shares valued at $7,302,538. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $72.45 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookstone Capital Management Buys 908 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/brookstone-capital-management-buys-908-shares-of-amerisourcebergen-corp-abc.html.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.