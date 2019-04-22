Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $265.56 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

