Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 8,492 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,608,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 185,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000.
Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $37.92.
iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.
