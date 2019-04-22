Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 706 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $527,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 468,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,136,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $725,017.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

