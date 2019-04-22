Brokerages Set Sony Corp (SNE) Price Target at $48.48

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

SNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 1,342,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,302. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,676.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $234.08 earnings per share. Sony’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

