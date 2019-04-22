Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) PT at $28.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

RUTH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 896.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,226,000 after acquiring an additional 205,686 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 102,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

