Brokerages Set Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) PT at $5.67

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

QES has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,865. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 436,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QES opened at $4.85 on Friday. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

