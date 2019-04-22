Brokerages Set Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) PT at $5.67

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
QES has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,865. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE QES opened at $4.85 on Friday. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Quintana Energy Services
Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.
