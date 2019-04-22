Brokerages Set Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Target Price at $20.75

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRM shares. ValuEngine lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th.

ITRM remained flat at $$8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

