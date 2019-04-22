Brokerages Set Intrexon Corp (XON) Target Price at $34.00

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

XON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,209. Intrexon has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,421. 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.