Brokerages Expect NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. NetApp posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.70. 1,657,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

