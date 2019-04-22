Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $735.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,114 shares in the company, valued at $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

