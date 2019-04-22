Brokerages Anticipate RMR Group Inc (RMR) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. RMR Group also posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22. RMR Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $89.00 target price on RMR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,348. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

