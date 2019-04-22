Brokerages Anticipate International Speedway Corp (ISCA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Speedway an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

ISCA stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%. International Speedway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth about $24,474,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth about $11,728,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 3,131.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 151,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 146,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Speedway (ISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.