Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Berlin sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

