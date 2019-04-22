Brokerages Anticipate Fox Corp (FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

FOXA stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after buying an additional 155,866 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FOX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

