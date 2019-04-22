Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.61. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $217.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,558. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $926.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 185,751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

