Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Holdings Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $457,261.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

