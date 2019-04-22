Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after buying an additional 474,820 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

