Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

