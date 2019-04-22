Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $20.08.
About Brilliance China Automotive
