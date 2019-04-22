Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $176.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $177.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

