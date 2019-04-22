BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.01. BRF shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 3416378 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Santander upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get BRF alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BRF had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRF (BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.01” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/brf-brfs-shares-gap-up-to-7-01.html.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.