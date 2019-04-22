Breakout Trading 50.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Breakout has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. Breakout has a total market cap of $220,781.00 and $25,838.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com . The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here

Breakout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

