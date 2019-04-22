Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $371,698.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Bottos has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $371,698.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, CoinEgg and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.93 or 0.11374264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000970 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinEgg, Bibox, LBank, BigONE, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

