BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.71. 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,118. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $262,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,456. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.