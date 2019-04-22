Booking (BKNG) versus Qiwi (QIWI) Financial Contrast

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and Qiwi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $14.53 billion 5.71 $4.00 billion $92.59 19.92 Qiwi $441.00 million 1.95 $56.99 million $0.96 14.72

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi. Qiwi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 27.52% 44.63% 18.26% Qiwi 12.02% 15.29% 6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Booking and Qiwi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 13 12 0 2.48 Qiwi 1 1 1 0 2.00

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $2,131.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Qiwi has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Booking.

Summary

Booking beats Qiwi on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

