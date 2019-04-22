Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 68.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 193,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,832. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $88.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

