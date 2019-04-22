Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys Shares of 27,500 Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,785. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $46,736.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,295 shares of company stock worth $4,193,257. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

