BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.67 ($61.24).

BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

