Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report ($1.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the lowest is ($2.07). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.07). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $73.85 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,740.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.