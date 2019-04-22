Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,580,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 190,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 81,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 503,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 380,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George E. Clancy sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $43,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $401,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,261. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BHBK opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BHBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.09.

Blue Hills Bancorp Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, and commercial and regular checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

