Block Array (ARY) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Block Array has a total market cap of $549,145.00 and $2,027.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Block Array has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.56 or 0.11331225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00046255 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00022985 BTC.

About Block Array

ARY is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.