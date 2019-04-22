BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6,957.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,026,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,955,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $305,535,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,418,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,312,000 after buying an additional 1,651,497 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/blbb-advisors-llc-has-1-14-million-stake-in-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.