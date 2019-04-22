BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth $33,059,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,027,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 917,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth $6,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth $5,276,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.07. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

