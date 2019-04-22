BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Omega Flex worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

OFLX opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $872.86 million, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.08. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

