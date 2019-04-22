Black Knight Inc (BKI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,223,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 120,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1,563.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 234,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Knight Equity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Black Knight from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

