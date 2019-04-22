BitGuild PLAT Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $437,295.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00454073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.01073989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00202716 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,316,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,012,617,482 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

