Bitgem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bitgem coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgem has a total market cap of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgem alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.01279990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00322001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00129988 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00030522 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005972 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Bitgem Profile

Bitgem (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.