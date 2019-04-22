BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of BioTelemetry worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioTelemetry by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BioTelemetry by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in BioTelemetry by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Sidoti set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.43. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $745,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,341.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $4,555,079.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,667.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,134. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/biotelemetry-inc-beat-position-reduced-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.